Iraq, Spain ink security pact to fight crime

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday oversaw the signing of a security cooperation agreement between Iraq and Spain aimed at strengthening joint efforts in combating terrorism and transnational crime.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, “The agreement was signed by Iraq’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and by Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Mr. Fernando Grande-Marlaska.”

Spain currently deploys around 480 military personnel to support training and capacity-building for the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF). Spanish troops operate in several locations, including Besmayah, Taji, and Baghdad, where they provide conventional warfare training, specialized instruction through Special Operations Task Groups, and staff officer support.

Since the launch of Operation Inherent Resolve, Spanish forces have helped train approximately 37,000 ISF members. Their mission includes instruction in infantry, artillery, engineering, and medical operations, as well as expertise in countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Spain also supports Iraq’s border security through its “Border Guard Presence in a Box” initiative and provides leadership and instructor development courses.