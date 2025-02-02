Iraq PM’s adviser pushes for “new economic doctrine”

Shafaq News/ Mohammed Sahib Al-Daraji, technical adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister, has proposed developing an "economic doctrine" to balance Iraq’s public and private sectors, ensuring sustainable development and economic stability.

Speaking at a dialogue session hosted by Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD) in Najaf, titled "Developmental Prospects in Iraq’s Foreign Relations: Towards a New Economic Diplomacy," Al-Daraji emphasized the need for a clear economic vision that fosters private sector growth while maintaining public sector stability.

He highlighted the government’s Sovereign Guarantees Initiative, aimed at bolstering and localizing Iraqi industry, as a key step toward economic reform. Additionally, he stressed the importance of a strong economic diplomacy strategy to navigate external pressures and evolving regional and international dynamics.

Al-Daraji also underscored the necessity of creating a secure and attractive investment environment for both local and foreign investors. The session further addressed key economic initiatives, including the Development Road project and the role of sovereign guarantees in supporting national industries.