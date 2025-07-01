Iraq: No radiation threat detected after strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s nuclear oversight authority on Tuesday dismissed fears of radiation following the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, reporting no trace of contamination across the region.

Ahmed Khudair, spokesperson for the National Commission for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Control (I-NRC), told Shafaq News Agency that the Fordow facility—one of the reported targets—contains only partially enriched uranium. “It does not pose a real danger if targeted,” he clarified, highlighting that the site’s underground structure offers substantial protection against explosions and potential radioactive leaks.

Khudair underscored that the commission launched immediate monitoring efforts at the onset of the crisis, contributing to scenario planning within Iraq’s Central Operations Room for Radiation and Nuclear Emergencies. “All measurements were accurate and fully aligned with global scientific standards,” he noted.

The commission had earlier confirmed the absence of any radioactive contamination inside Iraqi territory.