Iraq Interpol repatriates a fugitive wanted for fraud

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have successfully repatriated a fugitive wanted in connection with a major fraud case, the Interior Ministry’s Interpol Directorate announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the directorate said, “Through tireless efforts and exceptional coordination with Interpol Cairo, Iraqi Interpol teams managed to apprehend and extradite an Iraqi national wanted by the Iraqi judiciary.”

The fugitive, according to the statement, was accused of issuing bad checks worth one billion Iraqi dinars. He has since been handed over to the relevant authorities to face justice.