Iraq, India push for stronger trade, investment links

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met on Sunday with Soumen Bagchi, the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss expanding bilateral relations and economic collaboration.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani extended his best wishes to the ambassador on assuming his new role and emphasized Iraq’s commitment to strengthening ties with India. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors and preparing for the 19th session of the Iraq-India Joint High Commission.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing an Iraq-India Economic Cooperation Council and activating the Iraq-India Business Council to boost trade and investment. He also called for the "organization of business delegations from Indian companies to explore opportunities in Iraq and strengthen collaboration between private sectors in both countries."

Al-Sudani further highlighted Iraq’s interest in joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA), headquartered in India, as part of the county's efforts to "advance renewable energy and combat climate change."

In turn, Ambassador Bagchi reaffirmed India's deep-rooted ties with Iraq and expressed strong interest in expanding investment opportunities. He stressed that Indian companies are eager to invest in Iraq and reaffirmed India’s commitment to “strengthening bilateral partnerships.”