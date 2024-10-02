Iranian missile parts fall in southern Iraq: second incident of its kind

Shafaq News/ Parts of a missile fell in Al-Diwaniyah governorate, in southern Iraq, after being launched by Iran towards Israel last night, a source in the Iraqi police reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News, “One of the fuel tanks from the Iranian missiles landed in the Al-Barakat area of the Sumar district, north of Al-Diwaniyah, with no casualties or injuries reported.”

On Wednesday, a fuel tank from an Iranian missile fell in an empty area near Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq. The tank posed no danger as it did not contain any explosive materials, and engineering teams were dispatched to remove it.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced earlier that it had struck significant military targets in Israel with dozens of missiles in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.