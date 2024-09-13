Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian from Basra: we must return to unity

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded his three-day visit to Iraq with a historic stop in the oil-rich southern city of Basra.

The visit is the first by an Iranian president to the Governorate in 100 years.

President Pezeshkian was welcomed at Basra International Airport by Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, Provincial Council Chairman Khalaf Al-Badran, and other local officials.

Upon arrival, the president headed directly to the Oil Cultural Center, where he met with local government officials and representatives from various sectors.

In his speech at the center, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of unity between Iraq and Iran, stating, “We have always been together, and we must return to unity, as this ensures our scientific and economic advancement.”

He also commented on the recent Israeli military operations in Gaza, adding, “Had we been united in solidarity and fraternity, would Israel dare commit such atrocities, killing innocent civilians?”

Pezeshkian drew parallels with the formation of the European Union, saying, “When we look at history, we see that Europeans fought each other for nearly a century, but eventually they came together, created a unified currency, and established continuous cooperation for their own interests.”

He continued, “Today, European citizens can travel by train from France to all other European countries. Why can’t we in this region travel freely between cities in West Asia?”

The Iranian president’s visit to Iraq began on Wednesday in Baghdad, following an official invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. During his stay, Pezeshkian held meetings with several high-ranking Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Supreme Judicial Council Chief Faiq Zidan, as well as various political leaders.

On Thursday, Pezeshkian visited the Kurdistan Region, meeting with prominent Kurdish leaders, including KDP head Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. He later traveled to Al-Sulaymaniyah, where he met with Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Following his engagements in the Kurdistan Region, Pezeshkian visited the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to perform religious ceremonies at the sacred shrines, before concluding his tour in Basra.