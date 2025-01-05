Iran's Quds Force Commander holds secret talks in Baghdad ahead of Iraqi PM's visit

a

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, arrived in Baghdad on a secret visit, where he met with several leaders of Iraqi armed factions, and he will also meet the Iraqi Prime minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, an informed source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that the Qaani is scheduled to hold an expanded meeting in the coming hours with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and officials from the Coordination Framework and the PMF leadership.

"Qaani will discuss several issues, including the restructuring and regulation of the armed factions' weapons, and possibly exploring ways to transform some of these factions into political forces or a unified political front," the source added.

"The talks will also cover developments in Syria, regional security, preventing the return of ISIS, and aligning views and positions to support cooperation with the Iraqi government’s plans in this area," the source further detailed.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Sudani's office announced that the Prime Minister would make an official visit to Iran on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The official visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments.”

Sources revealed to Shafaq News that the visit’s agenda will prioritize the situation in Syria following significant political changes in the region. The Iraqi PM is expected to engage in comprehensive talks with Iranian leaders on these critical developments.

Another source revealed that Al-Sudani recently received a message from US President-elect Donald Trump through a special envoy. The message highlighted the need to "restrict arms to state control, limit the actions of Iran-aligned factions, ensure Iraq's neutrality in the Syrian conflict, and back the creation of a new Syrian government."