Qaani in al-Sulaymaniyah to try "bridging the gap" between PUK leaders

Shafaq News/ Newly leaked information to Shafaq News Agency revealed that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, visited al-Sulaymaniyah to try "bridging the gap" between the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The leaks indicated that Qaani is trying to bridge the gap between the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, which has been going through an internal conflict, and is trying to resolve the internal differences among the Talabani family.

The leaks indicated that Qaani also discussed forming the new Iraqi government, and expressed support for unifying the Kurdish ranks through dialogue.

Since July 2021, tension escalated after Bafel Talabani overthrew his partner in the party leadership, Lahur Sheikh Janki Talabani, and declared himself the party's head.

Tensions escalated after the leadership of the Union accused Lahur Talabani of spying on Bafel Talabani's house, and attempting to poison him.

Subsequently, the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan decided to exclude Lahur Sheikh Janki and other leaders from the party.

Qaani had arrived earlier in the capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit, amid escalating tensions in Iraq, following an assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi yesterday.