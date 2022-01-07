Iran's Qaani Vows Revenge for Soleimani's death

Shafaq News / Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, warned the US that his country will avenge the death of his predecessor, General Qassem Soleimani.

“Our revenge has started,” said Qaani, adding, "If Americans were sane, they would leave Iraq. If not, the resistance will hunt them down and force them to leave more shamefully than how they left Afghanistan."

“They thought that their contempt would end... Do you think that you would strike and it’s over?... The nation and the free people of the world will take revenge on you in a way that you will never forget."

"They thought that their contempt would end... Do you think that you would strike and it’s over?... The nation and the free people of the world will take revenge on you in a way that you will never forget,” threatened Qaani.