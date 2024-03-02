Iran praises Iraq's 'pivotal' role, affirms commitment to tension reduction

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed the importance of working towards easing tensions and adopting constructive dialogue in resolving conflicts during their meeting on Saturday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Seventh Summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), as per a statement from the Iraqi Presidency.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, which share deep historical and religious ties.

President Rashid emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation to serve common interests and meet the aspirations of both neighboring peoples in achieving comprehensive development.

Both sides highlighted the significance of convening the GECF’s Seventh Summit as a serious contribution to stabilizing the energy sector and achieving a balance between energy security, emission reduction, conservation, and environmental preservation.

Regarding regional developments, President Rashid stressed the importance of working to de-escalate tensions and adopting constructive dialogue to resolve conflicts, emphasizing the establishment of international peace and security.

He pointed out the necessity of halting aggression against Gaza and providing relief to the Palestinian people facing severe aggression, advocating for the end of their suffering through the granting of their legitimate rights.

In turn, President Raisi affirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq, expressing his government's desire for coordination and cooperation between the two countries to achieve stability and peace in the region.

He also praised Iraq's pivotal role in bridging perspectives among regional states.