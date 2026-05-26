Iran invites Iraqi president to Tehran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Iraqi President Nizar Amedi to visit Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday.

The two leaders stressed the importance of ending wars and easing tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy, while also emphasizing Islamic unity and regional stability. The call additionally addressed expanding political, economic, and trade cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran.

Pezeshkian visited Baghdad in his first foreign visit as president in September 2024. The last official visit by an Iraqi head of state to Tehran took place in May 2024, when former President Abdul Latif Rashid traveled to Iran following the death of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.