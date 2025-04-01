Iran: Unity with Iraq "key" to counter regional threats

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed bilateral ties during a phone call on Tuesday, with Pezeshkian reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to implementing all agreements between the two countries.

Describing these agreements as "key" to strengthening relations and countering regional divisions, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s dedication to "reinforcing fraternal ties and neutralizing conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the region." He also extended Eid al-Fitr greetings and expressed interest in expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Al-Sudani welcomed Iran’s renewed commitment, stressing Iraq’s desire for closer coordination with Iran and other Islamic nations. "Mutual support fosters regional stability and cooperation," he stated, highlighting Iraq’s historical solidarity with Iran. "We stand by Iran against unjust ambitions and trust it will navigate upcoming challenges peacefully."

The call underscores the enduring partnership between Iraq and Iran, which signed 14 bilateral agreements during Pezeshkian’s visit to Baghdad in September 2024, spanning economic, trade, education, and security sectors. In January 2025, the two nations also finalized eight memorandums of understanding in security, economic, and tourism fields.

This renewed commitment comes amid escalating US pressure on Iran. Washington recently revoked a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to import Iranian gas, part of broader measures targeting Tehran’s regional influence. The move has further strained Iran’s economy, reinforcing its focus on strengthening regional alliances.