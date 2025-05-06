Initiative calls on Al-Sudani to ban the political exploitation of religion

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, “Bepure International” called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to support a global initiative seeking to establish an international treaty banning the political exploitation of religion.

In a letter to al-Sudani, Bepure International emphasized that the initiative, which was launched five years ago, has Iraqi origins, founded by British-Iraqi writer Salam Sarhan.

Now on the international agenda, the initiative proposes a comprehensive solution to the root causes of religious conflicts, advocating for a treaty based on fundamental justice to prohibit the use of religion for political purposes that violate the rights of others.

According to a statement from “Bepure”, the initiative has garnered broad international support, with backing from over 80 countries and ongoing discussions with numerous governments, including those in the Arab and Islamic world.

It is also expected to receive formal endorsement from the Council of Europe after two years of deliberations.

The initiative underscores deep respect for all religions while translating these values into clear, internationally recognized standards designed to prevent the political exploitation of religious sanctity.

The organization views this proposal as a proactive step from Iraq, offering a model for addressing this issue grounded in Iraq’s values and history.

The timing of the appeal, coinciding with Iraq’s crucial upcoming elections, is seen as significant since the organization believes that banning political exploitation of religion aligns with the aspirations of the Iraqi people and could help drive voter turnout, particularly after previous elections saw low participation due to such exploitation.