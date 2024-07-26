Imam criticizes amendments to Personal Status Law by Shia Parliament members

Shafaq News/ Sheikh Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, the imam of the Abu Hanifa Mosque, also known as the Grand Imam Mosque, one of the most prominent Sunni mosques in Baghdad, sharply criticized on Friday the manner in which Shia members of parliament have drafted amendments to the Personal Status Law.

In his Friday sermon, Abdul Jabbar addressed the proposed amendments, stating, "This amendment has been crafted with a detestable sectarian bias."

He accused "sectarian" Shia parliamentarians of "exploiting innocent people for narrow factional interests," declaring that such members are "unfit to serve in parliament."

"They prepared two versions of the amendment—one Sunni and one Shia—yet claim not to be sectarian," he said, adding, "When they failed to pass the amendment, they opposed the General Amnesty Law."

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament delayed the initial reading of a proposed amendment to the Personal Status Law, reflecting deep-seated disagreements among its members regarding one of the country's key legal frameworks. The session, led by Acting Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, saw the participation of 194 deputies.

The Personal Status Law, which regulates critical family-related issues such as marriage, divorce, child custody, and inheritance, is considered one of the most progressive in the region. The proposed amendment has faced criticism for potentially undermining the progress made in personal status regulations, with opponents arguing it could have detrimental social consequences.