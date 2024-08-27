ISIS member sentenced to death in Iraq for targeting security forces

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that Al-Anbar Criminal Court in western Iraq sentenced a man to death for his involvement with ISIS.

The Court found the defendant guilty of “participating in attacks against Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Tribal Mobilization in the city of Haditha,” the Council's media center said in a statement.

“The man was also convicted of kidnapping a citizen and stealing their vehicle.”

“The Court issued the death sentence under Article 4/1 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, with references to Article 2/3, 5, and 8,” according to the statement.

Since ISIS was driven out of all the territory it controlled in Iraq in 2017, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life prison terms to those convicted of membership in "a terrorist group". They include more than 500 foreign men and women found guilty of joining ISIS.