Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the tribal forces reported that ISIS attacked one of their bases in al-Anbar desert with a drone.

According to a brief statement from Sheikh Mandol Al-Jaghifi's force, the drone, which was equipped with hand grenades, targeted their base in the Jabab area of al-Anbar desert.

The statement clarified that the drone belonged to ISIS, but fortunately, the attack resulted in no casualties.