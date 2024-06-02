IRI targets Israeli vital site in Eilat

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared that they targeted a vital target in Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) using drones.

IRI stated, "Continuing our approach in resisting the occupation, supporting our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq struck the enemy's strongholds in Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) with drones."

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata'ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa; it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 37,000 Palestinians and injured over 80,000, predominantly children, and women.