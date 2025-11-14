IHEC sets mechanism for quota seats and replacements

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) outlined on Friday the mechanism for allocating quota seats and replacing elected members in the country’s parliamentary elections.

The commission released a set of definitions covering key electoral terms, the method for distributing seats, the allocation of women’s quota seats, and seats designated for minority components.

It also detailed procedures for filling vacant seats in different circumstances and rules for replacing members of the Council of Representatives, along with several general provisions.

According to the mechanism, the number of seats won by any list is divided by four, with decimal fractions discarded, to determine the number of women’s quota seats assigned to that list. If the required number of women’s seats is not met through this calculation, the total seats of the list are divided by three.

The commission had announced on Wednesday the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, which recorded a turnout of 56.11 percent to select 329 parliament members.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 poll: +21M voters, new law, fading monitors, and fierce bloc rivalries