IED explosion in Diyala kills two donkeys

Shafaq News/ An improvised explosive device (IED), a remnant of ISIS activities, detonated in northeastern Diyala on Friday, killing two donkeys, according to a security source.

The source stated that the explosion occurred in the Hamrin Mountains near Qaratepe, where the animals were foraging. The blast killed the donkeys instantly, though no human casualties were reported. Security forces secured the area and initiated necessary precautionary measures.

Iraq continues to face the deadly consequences of landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind from previous conflicts. According to official reports, over 2,100 square kilometers of land remain contaminated with hazardous devices, posing ongoing risks to both people and animals.

Demining teams have cleared 4,540 of the 6,600 square kilometers identified with such contamination since 2003. Despite these efforts, incidents involving landmines, bombs, and IEDs have led to over 30,000 casualties. Between February 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, Iraq documented 8,366 incidents linked to explosive devices.