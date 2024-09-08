Hundreds of Iraqi education contract workers protest in Baghdad, threaten open sit-in

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, hundreds of Iraqi individuals contracted with the Ministry of Education in 2020 protested in Al-Tahrir (Liberation) Square in central Baghdad.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, “approximately 450 protesters are demanding that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government make their 2020 education contracts permanent.”

“The protesters threatened to initiate an open sit-in and strike at the start of the new school year if their demands are not met by the government,” our correspondent added.