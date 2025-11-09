Iraq, Kurdistan coordinate election equipment airlift after special vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Coordination with the Kurdistan Region is underway to transfer election equipment to Baghdad after special voting, Major General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Election Security media committee, said on Sunday.

Maan told Shafaq News that “Army aviation will begin transporting memory sticks from remote areas to city centers, after which the data and equipment will be moved to the National Center in the capital, Baghdad.”

Voter turnout in Iraq’s special voting exceeded 85%. According to Shafaq News correspondents, the Kurdistan Region recorded the highest turnout, exceeding 97% across Erbil, Duhok, and al-Sulaymaniyah provinces, while central and southern provinces saw participation rates ranging between 50% and 85%.

