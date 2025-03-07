Heavy rainfall floods Baghdad’s roads

Shafaq News/ On Friday, heavy rainfall flooded major roads across Baghdad and several other provinces.

Images and videos circulating online showed streets in Baghdad, particularly in the Karrada Kharij area, submerged in water, leveling with sidewalks.

Infrastructure Disruptions

Local sources told Shafaq News that the suspended bridge tunnel went out of service due to rising water levels, while the road from Al-Khartoum intersection to Al-Zaytoun tunnel was also closed due to severe flooding inside the tunnel.

In Karbala, similar scenes unfolded, with floodwater reaching vehicle tires and turning unpaved roads into mud pits.

Bzeibiz Camp in Al-Anbar also flooded, with water seeping into tents and damaging their contents, as shown in footage received by Shafaq News.

Meanwhile, main roads in Babil were also flooded, with water levels rising to sidewalk height, particularly in key areas.

With widespread flooding affecting multiple provinces, authorities have mobilized emergency resources to mitigate the crisis.

Emergency Response

In response, the Baghdad Operations Command announced a full mobilization and dispatched specialized vehicles to assist municipal services in draining floodwaters.

Similarly, Wasit Governor Mohammed Jamil Al-Mayyahi declared a service emergency, instructing municipal, civil defense, and emergency medical teams to remain on high alert. He urged residents to avoid traveling between districts and towns, especially on highways, until morning.

Al-Mayyahi reassured that there was no risk of flash floods in the border areas and that drainage teams would continue working overnight to clear rainwater.

Meanwhile, Al-Muthanna’s emergency follow-up team warned residents to limit movement outdoors unless necessary due to continued heavy rainfall across the province.

The statement emphasized that all municipal teams were on full alert, under direct orders from the governor, to mitigate flood damage and restore normalcy as quickly as possible.