Halabja officially Iraq’s 19th Province

Shafaq News/ The law establishing Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province came into effect on Monday with its publication in the May 5 issue of the Iraqi Gazette.

The draft law was passed by the Iraqi Parliament on April 14, 2025.

According to the Gazette, the law will now be forwarded to the three federal presidencies and relevant authorities in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

A presidential decree finalizing the process is expected next week.

Legal experts told Shafaq News that, in line with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s directives, executive regulations must be issued within 60 days to structure the province administratively and legally.