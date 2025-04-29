Iraq’s President ratifies law granting Halabja provincial status

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid ratified, on Tuesday, a law granting federal provincial status to Halabja, making it the country’s 19th province as of May 5.

Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Kurdistan Regional Government, stated that the law will be published in the official gazette al-Waqa'i al-Iraqiya on Monday, May 5, and will take effect the same day per Article 4 of the legislation.

Iraq’s parliament had approved the law by majority vote on April 14, in what was described as a historic step for a city that carries deep symbolic and humanitarian significance due to its tragic past.