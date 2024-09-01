Government eyes broad digital transformation after decades of isolation: PM to SAP executives

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Sunday said that his government is working to digitize governance in Iraq as it eyes a broader transformation into a digital era after decades of isolation and wars.

Prime Minister al-Sudani made those remarks during a meeting with executives from SAP, a global software giant, in Baghdad earlier today.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, discussed SAP's proposed roadmap for advancing Iraq’s digital capacities.

"Iraq endured decades of wars and sanctions that cut us off from the world during a critical period of technological advancement," the readout quoted al-Sudani saying. "This isolation has made digital transformation a top priority for the government."

Al-Sudani noted that a high-level committee, chaired by himself and including key ministers, has been established to set priorities for the country’s digital development. "We are conducting a comprehensive review of our progress to date, aiming to strengthen and build upon what has been achieved," he added.

SAP's roadmap, presented during the meeting, focuses on enhancing governance, driving economic growth, and improving public services through strategic digital initiatives. The plan includes an assessment of Iraq's digital infrastructure and workforce skills, strategic planning in critical sectors such as healthcare and education, and efforts to address challenges like cybersecurity and digital literacy.

The solutions proposed by SAP aim to streamline government processes, increase transparency, support smart city projects, create jobs, and ensure digital inclusion for all citizens.