Global Coalition denies targeting Iraqi faction near Syrian border

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition denied, on Saturday, any involvement in an attack on Iraqi armed group members near the Syrian border.

In a statement, the Coalition said, "Reports indicating that US or Coalition forces conducted an airstrike on the Iraq-Syria border on Friday are inaccurate."

The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve statement confirmed, "No such operation took place."

On Friday, "Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada", a prominent Iraqi armed faction, reported that one of its members was killed in an American airstrike targeting his vehicle during a reconnaissance patrol near the Iraq-Syria border.

Three Iran-aligned militants, including two Iraqis, were killed in an airstrike on eastern Syria near the Iraqi border on Friday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday. The identity of the aircraft conducting the strike remains unclear.

The Observatory reported that the strike targeted a site in Deir ez-Zor, an area known for the presence of Iran-aligned groups extending from Mayadin to Al Bukamal at the Iraqi border.

The Observatory detailed, "A loud explosion was heard following an airstrike by an unidentified aircraft on a site in a village in the Al Bukamal countryside," just a few kilometers from the Iraqi border.

Notably, the border region between eastern Syria and Iraq is a significant stronghold for Iran and its allied groups in Syria, including Iraqi factions.