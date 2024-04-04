Fugitive wanted for embezzlement arrested in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Integrity Commission on Thursday announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted by the security authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after he entered Erbil from Turkiye.

The suspect is accused of embezzling more than half a billion dinars while working at the Ministry of Trade.

According to a statement from the Integrity Commission, the arrest was the result of coordination and cooperation between the Commission's Recovery Department and the Directorate of Arab and International Police in the Ministry of Interior.

The suspect, identified as Ahmed Kazim Jassim al-Jumaili, was tracked down in Turkiye and arrested by the Asayish upon his arrival in Erbil.

The statement added that the suspect was sentenced in absentia by the Karkh Criminal Court to seven years in prison under Article 340 of the Penal Code for embezzlement.

A warrant was also issued for his arrest. The suspect had left his position as cashier at the General Company for Trading Foodstuffs and Household Items after it was discovered that he was responsible for a shortage of materials worth more than 668 million dinars.