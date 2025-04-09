France eyes Iraq’s Basra for new consulate

Shafaq News/ France is considering opening a consulate in Basra, southern Iraq, French Ambassador Patrick Durel announced on Wednesday.

In a press conference during his visit to the province, Durel described Basra as Iraq’s economic capital, revealing an agreement with the local government to boost French business activity in investment, oil, culture, and the arts.

“Our goal is to increase the number of French companies operating in Basra to provide more services across various sectors and to organize a business conference for French entrepreneurs to explore the local business environment,” he explained, noting France’s desire to expand its diplomatic presence by opening a consulate in the province.

In turn, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani praised the longstanding partnership between the two countries, particularly in energy and water purification sectors with companies like TotalEnergies and RATP, affirming that both sides agreed to resume talks on developing public transportation.