Four injured in knife fights in Baghdad and Kirkuk, Security sources

Shafaq News/ On Friday, four people were injured in two separate incidents involving knife attacks in Baghdad and Kirkuk, according to security sources.

A security source in Baghdad told Shafaq News Agency that a brawl erupted among a group of individuals in the Al-Ghazaliya district over an undisclosed dispute.

"The altercation escalated into a knife fight, leaving three brothers, one of whom is a civilian employee at the Ministry of Interior, with serious injuries." He explained.

"The injured have been transferred to a hospital, while the other participants fled the scene," the source added.

In a separate incident in Kirkuk, an armed attack took place early Friday morning. According to a local security official, two masked assailants carrying knives attacked a generator operator in the Nasr district near Nasr Maternity Hospital in central Kirkuk. One of the attackers also wielded a pistol.

"The operator sustained moderate head injuries and was taken to Kirkuk General Hospital for treatment," the source said, adding that the police are working to identify and apprehend the attackers, as well as determine the motive behind the assault.