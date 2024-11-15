Four civilians died in separate traffic accidents in Kirkuk
2024-11-15T18:30:38+00:00
Shafaq News/ Four civilians were killed, on Friday, in two separate traffic accidents in different areas of Kirkuk province, according to a security source.
“A collision between two vehicles resulted in the death of three civilians near Mount Bour north of Kirkuk,” the source told Shafaq News.
The second accident took place in the Al-Wasiti neighborhood, where a young man was struck by a car, leading to his immediate death.