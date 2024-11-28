Former MP calls for electoral engagement to reclaim Nineveh’s political agency

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, former MP for Nineveh, Nora Al-Bajari, described the province as being "stripped" of political will due to influential entities pursuing their personal interests.

Al-Bajari told Shafaq News, "The influence of political entities and their pursuit of personal interests have come at the expense of the province’s residents," adding that “Nineveh's ability to regain political agency can only be achieved through broad public participation in the upcoming elections."

"Active participation in the elections will shape Nineveh's political future and curtail the exploitation of new faces by partisan entities in the next elections," she stated.

Earlier, members of the Babylon Bloc in the Nineveh Council threatened to interrogate and dismiss the governor if he did not approve the administrative units’ heads voted on during a session led by the Nineveh Future bloc, which includes forces from the Coordination Framework (CF).

In June, the Nineveh Provincial Council, attended only by the Future Nineveh Bloc, voted to replace the local officials. The Unified Nineveh Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Bloc boycotted the session.

That event sparked a political crisis that remains unresolved. It also disrupted the council's operations for the past three months, before it recently resumed its sessions.