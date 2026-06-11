Former Iraqi PM calls for strengthened US-Iraq ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called on Thursday for Iraq to build stronger relations with the United States while upholding existing bilateral agreements, ahead of PM Ali Faleh al-Zaidi’s official visit to Washington.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Abdul-Mahdi said that while Iraq values ties with all countries, a friendship with the United States is necessary —provided existing agreements between Baghdad and Washington are also implemented. He identified September as a critical juncture, noting that the scheduled withdrawal of Global Coalition forces from Iraqi soil by the end of that month is "decisive."

Abdul-Mahdi, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2020, added that strengthening political and economic relations serves the interests of all parties, citing the importance of both Washington's global role and Iraq's regional standing.

Turning to the new government, he expressed hope for al-Zaidi's success, while cautioning that it remains "too early to evaluate its work," with four years still ahead of it.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise?

Al-Zaidi's upcoming Washington trip is expected to center on economic partnership. A source familiar with the visit's agenda told Shafaq News that the prime minister will carry files addressing several longstanding national challenges, including a proposal to export 500,000 barrels of oil per day to the United States in exchange for partnerships with major American companies in the energy, industry, and agriculture sectors.