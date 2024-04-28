For the first time in 30 years, Iraqi border guards establish military bases in zakho

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Border Guard forces have established two military bases in the village of Kshani, in the autonomous administration of Zakho, a military source confirmed to Shafaq News Agency on Sunday.

The source said that "the military bases were built on the hills overlooking Kshani village," noting that "these forces arrived in the mentioned area after an absence of more than 30 years."

This region has witnessed an armed conflict for decades between the Turkish army and elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and the Turkish government is seeking to push these militants away from its borders with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in addition to establishing military bases inside Iraqi territory.