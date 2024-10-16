First Deputy Governor of Kirkuk: I took the position to safeguard Turkmen representation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yavuz Hamid, the First Deputy Governor of Kirkuk, affirmed that he assumed the position as a representative of the Turkmen Front to prevent the role from being given to others, noting that the Turkmen community is awaiting a decision from the Federal Court regarding the formation of the local government.

Hamid explained, "The Turkmen Front represents all Turkmen, and it does not belong to any individual. I nominated myself for the First Deputy Governor position to preserve the role, and it is now in safe hands."

He added, "The position is officially designated for the Turkmen and the Turkmen Front, despite accusations from some quarters. The Turkmen are waiting for the Federal Court's decision on the appeals and complaints concerning the formation of the Provincial Council and local administration. Until the court rules on the matter, I will continue to represent the Turkmen in this role."

Earlier this week, Kirkuk’s Provincial Council voted on its internal regulations, approved the Turkmen nominee for First Deputy Governor, and elected administrative heads for the districts of Hawija, Daquq, and Dibis. The council also established 14 committees across various service sectors.

On Tuesday, members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Al-Siyada (sovereignty) Alliance, and the Turkmen Front announced their efforts to legally dismiss the Provincial Council President. They criticized Monday's session as illegal.