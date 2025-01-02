Finland ends decade-long mission in Iraq, continues support through NATO advisory role

Shafaq News/ The Finnish Defence Forces concluded their participation in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) on December 31, 2024, ending nearly a decade of involvement in the multinational effort to combat ISIS.

Launched in 2014 under US leadership, OIR aimed to halt the rapid territorial expansion of ISIS in Iraq and Syria by providing military assistance to the Iraqi forces, and humanitarian aid.

Finland’s Crisis Management Force in Iraq, known as SKJI, consisted of approximately 70 soldiers at the time of withdrawal.

Finland joined the coalition in August 2015 with an initial deployment of 50 personnel tasked with advising and training Kurdish Peshmerga forces in counter-ISIS operations. Over the years, approximately 1,000 Finnish soldiers, predominantly reservists, served in Iraq.

“I would like to thank the soldiers who participated in the operation over the years. The work you have done in challenging conditions has been fruitful and appreciated,” said Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Lieutenant General Kari Nisula.

Brigadier General Sami-Antti Takamaa emphasized the enduring impact of Finnish training, stating, “The capability and competence of the troops we trained continue to develop, which is crucial for the region’s long-term security.”

“Even if Finland's participation in the OIR operation ends, Finland's influence will be visible in the region for a long time to come. The training we provide will enable the security forces in the region to better secure their territory and ensure the safety of the local population. This reduces the ability of extremist groups to control areas, which promotes regional stability and the fight against terrorism,” says Takamaa.

Iraq’s Call for Foreign Troop Withdrawal

Finland’s withdrawal aligns with broader changes in Iraq’s approach to foreign military presence. In January 2020, following a US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq’s parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the removal of all foreign troops.

Since then, the Iraqi government has negotiated the terms of foreign troop deployments, seeking to transition from combat roles to advisory missions focused on capacity-building.

Continuing Commitment Through NATO

Although Helsinki’s role in OIR has concluded, its commitment to Iraq’s security sector endures through participation in NATO’s Mission in Iraq (NMI).

“Finnish experts will continue to play a significant role in advisory activities, contributing to the long-term stabilization of Iraq and the region,” Takamaa noted. “Our work helps to build fair and stable institutions that can safeguard the security of Iraq’s population.”