Finance Minister summoned to Parliament over budget

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The head of Iraq’s Parliamentary Finance Committee, Atwan al-Atwani, submitted a formal request on Wednesday to summon Finance Minister Taif Sami for a session at the committee’s office scheduled for next Sunday.

According to the request, discussions will cover the Ministry of Finance’s implementation of the government program, the execution of the federal budget for 2023 through 2025, and the ongoing preparation of the 2025 budget tables.

Earlier, MP Raed al-Maliki told Shafaq News that Minister Sami attributed the delay in finalizing and submitting the budget tables to efforts aimed at increasing non-oil revenues and identifying new sources—such as fees, taxes, and service charges—to cover the projected budget deficit.