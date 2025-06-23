Iraqi government sued over 2025 budget delay

Shafaq News/ A parliamentary lawsuit has been filed against the Iraqi government for failing to submit the 2025 budget tables, an MP revealed on Monday, citing constitutional and legal violations that have disrupted public spending.

MP Hadi al-Salami explained that the Finance Ministry has failed to pay monthly stipends of 60,000 dinars ($46) to residents of state-run senior care homes, accusing both the ministry and the Council of Ministers of corruption and administrative negligence.

He cited violations of:

- Article 62 of the Iraqi Constitution which requires the Council to send the draft budget to parliament for review and amendment.

- Financial Management Law No. 6 of 2019, mandating timely submission of budget details.

- Budget Law No. 23 of 2023, which approved a three-year budget framework requiring annual expenditure schedules for 2024 and 2025.

The lawsuit comes amid mounting political pressure over the government’s delay, which lawmakers warn is affecting salaries, social welfare, and public services.

Although the financial framework was approved in 2023, the government must present annual tables to operationalize the budget; otherwise, spending allocations cannot be implemented.

Parliamentary Finance Committee member Hussein Munis had ruled out near-term submission, citing ongoing bureaucratic and political hurdles, though fellow committee member Muin al-Kadhimi projected the schedules could reach Parliament by early July.