Federal Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit on US troop presence in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq dismissed a lawsuit on Monday regarding the presence of US forces in Iraq due to lack of jurisdiction.

The lawsuit was filed by MPs Basim Khushan and Mustafa Sanad, targeting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

The plaintiffs sought a ruling to invalidate the approval given by the defendants for the continued presence of US troops on Iraqi soil, demanding the restoration of areas and facilities used by US forces once the agreement expires.

Additionally, they sought compensation for damages resulting from operations conducted after the agreement's expiration and for the exploitation of Iraqi areas and facilities from November 1, 2009, until their return to Iraqi control.

Notably, the United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the Global Coalition against ISIS.

Iraq has requested that troops from the US-led military coalition begin withdrawing in September and formally end the coalition's mission by September 2025.