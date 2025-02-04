Federal Court suspends Personal Status, Amnesty, Property Restitution Laws

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Federal Supreme Court Halted, on Tuesday, the execution of Personal Status, General Amnesty, and Property Restitution laws, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

This decision follows a legal challenge filed by several members of parliament to the Federal Supreme Court, questioning the validity of the parliament's process in passing the laws as a single package without separating each law for individual votes.

During the Iraqi parliament session on January 21, the three contentious laws were passed, including amendments to the general amnesty law, personal status law, and a law on the restitution of properties to their original owners in Kirkuk.

This in a breaking story.