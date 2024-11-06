Federal Court dismisses 5 complaints against the Kirkuk Provincial Council and the Presidency

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, dismissed a series of complaints filed against the Kirkuk Provincial Council regarding the formation of the local government and its ratification by the Presidency of the Republic, according to a judicial source.

The source told Shafaq News that the court rejected five complaints submitted by Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, former Head of Kirkuk's local government and current Council Member; Hassan Turan, Head of the Turkmen Front; and Council Member Sawsan Abdul Wahid Jidou. The complaints were filed against the Kirkuk Provincial Council and the Presidency of the Republic.

On August 10, a governor and council chairman for Kirkuk were elected in Baghdad without the participation of members from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc and several Arab lawmakers. Rebwar Taha was appointed governor, while Mohammed Hafidh became the council chairman.

Ahead of the meeting held in the capital, three blocs, the KDP, the Arab Alliance, and the Turkmen Front, separately announced their boycott, declaring the council session that led to the appointments as illegal. They claimed they had not been invited to participate in the proceedings.

On August 12, the KDP bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council declared the election of the governor and council chairman to be unlawful.