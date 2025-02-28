FAO, Iraq train women to lead climate-smart farming

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture, concluded a four-day training program.

The organization announced in a statement that the initiative falls under the project Enhanced Climate Resilience of vulnerable agriculture households in Southern Iraq, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

The is designed to empower rural women, build their capacities, and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications. The program targets female agricultural extension workers and community facilitators, preparing them to become “climate leaders” who can support rural women in adapting to and mitigating climate-related challenges. The training follows a scientific approach tailored to local agricultural and climate conditions, incorporating field-based pilot experiences and community engagement efforts.

Following the training, the newly designated climate leaders will promote climate-smart agricultural practices among farmers—both men and women—in their communities.

Iraq ranks among the five nations most affected by climate change. A 2022 World Bank report estimates that $233 billion will be needed by 2040 to address environmental challenges. Additionally, 30% of Iraq’s farmland has been lost over the past three decades.