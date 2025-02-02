Exclusive: 2023-2025 Budget Law amendment unveiled

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News has obtained the full text of the first amendment to Iraq’s Federal Budget Law for the fiscal years 2023-2025, which was approved by the Iraqi Parliament in a session held on Sunday.

The Iraqi Parliament convened its fourth session of the first legislative term of the fourth legislative year on Sunday evening, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, with the attendance of 176 lawmakers and a boycott by around 50 MPs.

Notably, parliamentary sources suggest that the vote will stand, and the government will continue its push to finalize budget allocations and advance economic planning for 2025.