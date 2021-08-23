Erbil reveals new details about the region's draft budget law 

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dara Rashid, revealed today new details regarding the preparation of the region's draft budget law.

Rashid's statements came during a press conference held after his meeting today with the Erbil Provincial Council.

The minister stated during the conference, "the draft budget law was prepared earlier, but the problems that occurred in the federal government's budget caused its delay. But the Draft is currently ready."

On the money that the federal government sends to the Kurdistan Region, the Minister of Planning indicated, "The 200 billion Dinars that Baghdad sends to the region is not part of the budget, but rather an advance payment."

Rashid hoped that the federal budget law will be implemented before the end of the current year, "so that the region can implement projects and address financial problems."