Exclusive: Senior US official to visit Baghdad for talks on US presence

Shafaq News/ A senior US official is set to visit Baghdad “soon” to discuss the US presence in Iraq, an Iraqi government official reported on Monday.

The government source told Shafaq News, "Special preparations are underway for the visit of a senior US official to Baghdad," adding, "The US presence in Iraq will be discussed alongside regional developments, in line with recent changes in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza."

"The US official will discuss the restructuring of relations between the US and Iraq, along with agreements on security and defense, as well as matters related to the US Federal Reserve," he added.

Notably, Baghdad and Washington announced months ago an agreement for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces by September 2025. However, an Iraqi official expected Iraq to request an extension for US forces' stay due to recent regional developments following the fall of the Al-Assad regime in Syria, according to US media.