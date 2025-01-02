Exclusive: Iraqi MP unveils proposed duration for IHEC term extension

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament would amend the electoral law after extending the work of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), a parliamentary member announced on Thursday, revealing the proposed duration of the extension.

Independent MP, Ahmad Majid, told Shafaq News that “the proposal includes extending the commission's term for one year to enable it to perform its duties in overseeing the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are expected to be held in October 2025.”

Majid also affirmed that after the commission’s term is extended, the attention would shift to amending the electoral law, expressing his hope that the law would be fair to all political blocs, independents, components, and sects of Iraq and that it would reflect the aspirations of Iraqi voters.

“Partisans have political money and the decision-making power to shape government institutions in their favor,” the independent MP indicated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, called for an extraordinary session on Sunday to decide on extending the commissioners' term at the IHEC.

It is noteworthy that the legal term for the IHEC ends on January 7, 2025.