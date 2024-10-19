Exclusive: Iraq’s plans to distribute salaries to Lebanese displaced persons are inaccurate, says PM Advisor

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Sabhan Mula Chyad, the Political Advisor to Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, revealed the truth regarding a government initiative to distribute money and apartments in the Bismayah complex and elsewhere to Lebanese displaced persons in Iraq.

Chyad told Shafaq News, "The claims that the Iraqi government plans to distribute money as salaries and aid from the emergency budget to its guests (Lebanese displaced persons), along with providing them with apartments, are inaccurate."

"Some individuals aim to spread these rumors to undermine the Iraqi government and sway public opinion against it,” he added. “This reflects the agenda of certain paid voices.”

In this context, he emphasized the government's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and housing for Iraq's guests.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The bombardment has led to the death of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon since October 2023, as a cumulative toll, and the displacement of nearly 1.5 million people.

On the first day of the Israeli assault on Lebanon, Iraq opened its borders to Lebanese refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver significant aid.

About 5,700 Lebanese entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports and Al-Qaim border crossing. More than 500 refugees are currently being housed in several hotel complexes in the modern city of Sayyid Al-Awsiyaa.