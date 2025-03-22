Source: Former leaders unite in new front for Iraq's 2025 elections

2025-03-22T23:23:51+00:00

Shafaq News/ A civil political front has been formed in Iraq to participate in the upcoming legislative elections in October, a well-informed political source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the front would include former Prime Ministers Haider al-Abadi and Ayad Allawi, along with Adnan al-Zurfi (formerly tasked with forming the government), former Deputy Prime Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq, MP Sajjad Salem, and other Sunni and Shiite figures from Basra, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh provinces.

The front is reportedly set to contest elections across all Iraqi regions, not just in the provinces of the aforementioned figures.

In a similar move, a coalition of prominent Iraqi political figures formed the Iraqi National Civil Alliance in February to run in the upcoming elections.

