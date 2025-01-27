Iraq tightens security measures to safeguard Mosul Dam

Shafaq News/ Security operations to safeguard the Mosul Dam, Iraq's largest and one of its most critical infrastructure facilities, are underway as part of a comprehensive plan to bolster stability in Nineveh, a security source reported on Monday.

Lieut. Gen. Taha Askar Mazloum, Commander of Nineveh Operations, alongside the 16th Division Commander and senior officers, conducted an inspection tour to assess security protocols at key protection points around the dam.

During the visit, Lieut. Gen. Mazloum underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and strict control measures, instructing field commanders to fortify security checkpoints and enhance intelligence efforts to prevent unauthorized access and ensure the safety of the dam and its operations.

“He also emphasized maintaining positive engagement with local citizens and ensuring adequate logistical support for stationed personnel to boost morale and operational efficiency. These measures aim to reinforce security stability in Nineveh and safeguard its critical facilities,” the source told Shafaq News.

The Mosul Dam, constructed in 1986 on the Tigris River, is not only Iraq’s largest dam but also the fourth largest in the Middle East. However, it has long faced structural challenges due to its foundation's geological instability, requiring continuous maintenance to avert the risk of collapse—a scenario that could endanger major cities like Mosul and Baghdad.