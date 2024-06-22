Eleven Iraqi cities record scorching temperatures among world's hottest

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, eleven Iraqi cities and regions registered extreme temperatures, making them among the fifteen hottest areas in the world over the past 24 hours, according to a report by the Placerville station in California, USA.

The data showed that Al-Amarah in Iraq recorded the highest temperature globally, at 50.8 degrees Celsius. Following closely, the city of Nasiriyah also reached 50.8 degrees Celsius, placing it second. The Al-Hussein area in Basra came third with a temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius. The city of Kut was fourth, recording 50.5 degrees Celsius.

Other Iraqi cities featured in the list include Karbala, which registered 50.4 degrees Celsius, placing it seventh globally. Samawah recorded 49.8 degrees Celsius, ranking ninth, while Basra International Airport saw temperatures reach 49.6 degrees Celsius, placing it eleventh.

Najaf International Airport area recorded 49.5 degrees Celsius, placing it twelfth, followed by Ali Al-Gharbi and Badra, both recording 49.4 degrees Celsius, ranking thirteenth and fourteenth respectively. Al-Rifai also recorded 49.4 degrees Celsius, rounding out the list at fifteenth.

These extreme temperatures have significant implications for Iraq, a country already suffering from a range of environmental and infrastructural challenges. High temperatures exacerbate water scarcity issues, strain the electrical grid, and negatively impact agricultural productivity.